Taylor Swift 2024 international dates for Eras Tour announced: How to get tickets?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been a massive success. She has set the record of highest attended female artist concert in the U.S.A by beating Madonna. The Eras Tour has also received significant praises from the audience. People were extremely happy with the amount of work that Swift put in her performances and how she keeps the audience engaged. Her surprise segment during the concert shows also made people extremely happy.

Now Taylor Swift has announced the international dates for the Eras Tour 2024. Here is everything to know about the same.

Taylor Swift 2024 Eras Tour international dates

Taylor Swift announced the international tour dates through an Instagram post. She wrote in a caption, “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” With her post, the Anti-Hero singer has announced 38 dates of the international Eras Tour and more dates are expected to be announced soon.

After completing her U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will tour across Australia, Europe, and Asia after taking a two-month break. The concerts will be held in the cities like London, Paris, Melbourne, Vienna, Sydney, Gelsenkirchen, Stockholm, Dublin, Lisbon, Zürich, Milan, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Cardiff.

The audience can get more information about the international leg of the Eras Tour by visiting TaylorSwift.com/tour. This website will provide complete information about the registration and sales of the tickets.

Taylor Swift’s personal life

On a personal front, Taylor Swift reportedly broke up with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy after a whirlwind romance of one month. Swifties were disappointed with the singer for dating Matty Healy as he had often made racist remarks. They were happy to know that Swift had broken ties with the 1975 frontman. TMZ reported that the Anti-Hero singer is currently single.

