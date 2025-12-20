Taylor Swift Addresses Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy Breakups in Eras Tour Comment: ‘Men Will Let You Down’

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a loving marriage to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, but her path to reaching him wasn’t very smooth. Having been in and out of many relationships, the singer has often taken to venting out her feelings, and this time, a behind-the-scenes look at what went down during her heavily sold-out Eras Tour is revealing her thoughts about some of the unceremonious moments post her breakups with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, calling them the things that ‘let her down’.

Taylor Swift makes brief remarks about Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy breakups

In the latest episode of Eras Tour: The End of an Era documentary, which was released on December 19, the songstress ends up talking about how men have treated her like a conglomerate and not a person. It has made her question her career, but only with its help has she been able to bounce back. She also made a rare comment about her two relationships, which came to an end in 2023, during the early days of her global tour. In fact, it was the first time she addressed Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy break ups, despite previously penning numerous songs on the The Tortured Poets Department about it.

“There were points in this tour where the tour was really the only thing keeping me going in my life,” Taylor Swift said in the fourth episode of the docu-series. “But there were never points in the tour where I thought, ‘Oh I want to quit the tour because the tour is hard.’ No, my personal life was hard.”

She went on to share how her separation from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy affected her life. “I went through two breakups on the first half of this tour. That’s a lot of breakups, actually.” However, it was her work and dedication to her craft that got her back. “This show is what gave me purpose and what I could use to get me out of bed. The tour has never been the hard thing in my life. The tour has been the thing that allowed me to find purpose outside of the s--t that was going on in my life.”

She ended it off with a remark many will quote for years to come, “Men will let you down, the Eras Tour never will.”

