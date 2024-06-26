Taylor Swift Admits 'Everytime Someone Talks' Bad About Her It Makes Her 'Work Even Harder'; See Here

Taylor Swift is not letting the haters get to her. The singer opened up about how she deals with criticism that comes her way during a recent concert.

She performed at the Wembley Stadium in London where several celebrities attended the show. The star spoke about how when someone talks badly about her it motivates her to do even better in life. Read more to find out what Taylor Swift said during her Eras Tour concert.

Taylor Swift claps back at haters

Taylor Swift had a message for anybody who wants to “talk s–t” about her. The star spoke about how she deals with the hate she receives in a recent Eras Tour concert. She addressed the topic right before she performed her song “thanK you aIMee” which is rumored to be about Kim Kardashian.

“It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s–t, it just makes me work even harder,” the Grammy winner began. She then added how the hate makes her even tougher. The Lover singer spoke about how she will always be “thankful” for this type of people. Taylor then proceeded to perform the hit song from her newest studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift on performing at the Wembley stadium

Swift also spoke about how grateful she was while she performed at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. She spoke about how grateful she is to her fans who allowed her to perform at the large venue several times.

She mentioned how it's not “remotely normal” to perform at the stadium and how “insane” it is what her fans have done for her. The star then went on to note that it was her 8th time performing at the stadium.

Several celebrities were spotted attending Taylor’s London shows. Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George were spotted at the concert. Mila Kunis, Aston Kutcher, Liam Hemsworth, Leslie Mann, and Salma Hayek were in attendance. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was also spotted at one of the shows. The star’s supermodel friend Cara Delevingne was seen supporting her friend. The singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason, and his wife Kylie were also spotted in the crowd.

