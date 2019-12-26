Taylor Swift almost landed a role in THIS epic film before her debut in Cats; Find Out

Before casting Taylor Swift for Cats, Tom Hooper came very close to casting the singer for one of his hit films. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift almost added widely celebrated movie Les Miserables to her acting credits. Seven years before making her way to the cast list of director Tom Hooper's big-screen adaptation Cats, nearly landed a role in his 2012 drama-romance film. During a recent interview Hooper revealed that while Swift gave a brilliant audition for the role in the adaptation, the makers ultimately decided to not cast the superstar for the role of Eponine, which eventually went to Samantha Barks.

Taylor Swift was up for the role of Eponine in the filmmaker's 2012 adaptation of Les Miserables. The director told Vulture that while he came very close to casting the singer in the film, he realised that Swift would not fit into the part of a girl who is overlooked by people. “So it didn’t quite feel right for her for the most flattering reason,” he said. While the songstress did not get to be a part of Les Miserables, she made it to the director’s latest release Cats.

However, while widely praised Les Miserable ended up doing well on box office by earning USD 148.8 million domestic and USD 441.8 million worldwide, Cats failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office, taking in just USD 61 million, Daily Mail reported. Swift made her acting debut in 2010's Valentine's Day. Later in 2012, she voiced Audrey inThe Lorax and also played Rosemary in 2014's The Giver.

During the interview, Hooper also explained why he decided to bring the Broadway play, Cats, to life on the big screen. Talking about the film, the director said he adapted Miserables because nobody had ever presented the play on the big screens before and that was exactly the inspiration behind his latest release. He made a film on Cats because nobody had ever done it before. ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift really grow up on a Christmas tree farm? Find Out

