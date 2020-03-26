Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are financially supporting their fans amid Coronavirus lockdown

Amid Coronavirus shutdown, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are financially supporting their fans. Read on to know more.

As Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, Healthcare experts are suggesting that since the scientists are still working on a cure, the only way to keep this disease in control is by practicing social distancing. Taking their advice seriously, governments of many countries have declared shutdown to ensure people don't step out of their homes and not contract the deadly virus. While it might be preventing people from catching the disease, the lockdown has financially affected many people and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are trying to support their fans amid the health crisis.

Taylor (30) and Ariana (26) have been secretly helping their fans financially. The Man singer recently left two of her fans stunned after they received USD 3,000 each. She sent them the money to help pay for necessities amid the life-threatening pandemic. Samantha Jacobson, who was a cocktail server at Disney World in Orlando, lost her job when the bar owner decided to shut down the bar amid the ongoing health crisis. She had tweeted about the issue and Taylor decided to help.

OHHHHH MY FUCKINGGGGFFF SHUT HP SHUT UPS BUT IP SHUT UP THIS CANT BE HAPPENING I CANT STOP SHAKONT I CANT STOP CRUING WHAT THE FUCK TULORLRL pic.twitter.com/8wKUbDfS2x — samantha (@manthapaige13) March 25, 2020

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

“ohhhhh my f***** shut hp shut ups but ip shut up this cant be happening i cant stop shaking i cant stop crying what the f**** tulorlrl,” she tweeted with a screenshot of the message from the singer. “Samantha, I saw your tweet about being stressed about bills piling up and I want to help. What’s the best way I can gift you $3000? Do you have PayPal? Love, Taylor” the message read.

Another fan, Holly Turner, who is a music photographer and graphic designer in New York, tweeted that she too received the same amount of money from the singer. “I made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Ariana sent between USD 500 and USD 1000 to more than 20 fans as they financially struggled during the lockdown in the US. She did so using a mobile payment app. Reacting to her selfless gesture, fan told Page Six that the singer “reached out and took care of my salary for the month.” According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 471,400 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 globally. While 114,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 21,000. ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie donates a WHOPPING sum to help Covid 19 affected kids amid Brad Pitt custody battle rumours

