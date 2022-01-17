Taylor Swift and BF Joe Alwyn FUEL engagement rumours as they jet off to Cornwall for a romantic getaway

Taylor Swift has been going stronger than ever with the love of her life, Joe Alwyn! As the couple has been dating each other for quite some time now, fans have been speculating about them tying the knot and the recent rumours have been sparked after the two lovebirds were spotted leaving for a romantic vacation to Cornwall.

Swift and Alwyn were first linked in 2017, and the two have been dating for four years now. However, as they have recently been spotted heading to Cornwall, fans have been curious to know whether the two will get engaged in the Cornish hotspot St Ives, as per The Sun. According to the publication's report, via Daily Mail, a source recently said that "things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards." The report also stated that an engagement can explain why the two of them are taking "a long journey" to Cornwall.

The report has also noted that the two of them have gotten more serious about each other after spending the pandemic together amid frequent lockdowns. "Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they're certainly very happy and enjoying their time together," the report added.

Neither Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, nor their representatives have clarified anything about the getaway or their engagement plans. As fans have been eager to know about the singer, all Swift has noted is the re-release of her album Red with many new songs and a 10-minute long version of the song All Too Well.

