Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy girls night out in New York City looking chic; Everything to know about their enduring friendship

It appears that Taylor has been spending time with friends recently. Pop Icon Taylor Swift, 33, and infamous Blake Lively, 36, had a fun girls' night out together in New York City. They're long-time friends and were captured outside the Zero Bond restaurant. Both of them looked stylish and happy on their dinner outing. Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had a girls' night out

According to Hollywood Life, Taylor wore a black pleated miniskirt and a black cardigan with buttons. She carried a tan leather purse with a long strap over her shoulder. She completed her look with brown knee-high boots, several gold chains, a small bracelet, and her hair down with what seemed to be a fresh fringe. Taylor had her signature red lipstick and smokey eye makeup.

Blake, on the other hand, wore a colorful tweed mini skirt and a shirt with cartoon prints under a denim jacket lined with more bright fabric. She had a blue Chanel purse with gold hardware and pointed-toe heels in various colors. She left her long blonde hair in waves and wore small diamond earrings.

Taylor and Blake’s enduring friendship

Taylor and Blake have been friends since 2015, and they even worked together on Taylor's music video for I Bet You Think About Me, which Blake directed. Taylor is also friends with Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and is close to their daughters. The singer even included the names of Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds' kids, James, Inez, and Betty, in her song Betty.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds playfully said that everyone in their house was obsessed with Taylor's latest album, Midnights. He mentioned that he, Blake, and their daughters all loved it.

Taylor won 9 VMA Awards

Before this outing, Taylor had a big night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she won nine awards. She wore Versace’s black sleeveless dress with golden buttons and had her hair up with some loose strands. She accessorized the dress with lots of jewelry, like necklaces and rings. Taylor was grateful for the fan-voted award and expressed her surprise and joy in her acceptance speech. The Lover singer said, “This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me, I can’t believe it was a year ago that I announced the Midnights’ album.”

