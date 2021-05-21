Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn considering marriage? Singer has reportedly 'discussed future plans'

Taylor Swift is reportedly considering a future with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and if recent reports are to go by, the couple is also considering marriage.

Taylor Swift is currently in one of her happiest relationships with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and it seems the duo are thinking about their future together. According to the sources close to the couple, an ET report stated that the duo is "so in love" and that their bond has only gotten stronger amid the pandemic. Swift and Alwyn have been dating each other since over for four years and have managed to keep their relationship extremely private.

Unlike the many new-age couples, Taylor and Joe aren't into Instagram PDA and it seems their private relationship has been the key to their happy courtship. As per ET, a source has now informed that Taylor and Joe are considering a future together and have even discussed it with each other. The source said, "They've discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day."

The couple has reportedly gotten "closer than ever" during the quarantine and that they have been laying low about their love life in order to protect the relationship.

In one of the rarest of public gestures, Swift who was recently awarded the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards 2021, gave a shoutout to her boyfriend in her acceptance speech as she took his name alongside other family members.

The last time Swift spoke about her relationship in public was for an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2020, where the singer mentioned how her private relationship with Alwyn enabled her to enjoy "bits of normalcy." She also previously mentioned that Joe is the first person she plays every song to.

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn is offically a Grammy winner like his girlfriend Taylor Swift thanks to the singer's album Folklore

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×