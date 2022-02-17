Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn engaged after over five years of dating?
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged after more than five years together, according to reports as per Life & Style. After a romantic three-day vacation to Cornwall, the "All Too Well" singer, 32, and the English actor, 30, fueled engagement rumours in mid-January. However, Taylor and Joe's relationship has remained mainly hidden from the public eye since they first met in October 2016.
Credits: Getty Images,Life & Style Magazine
