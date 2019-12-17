Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn spotted holding hands post the premiere of Cats in New York

For the premiere of Cats, Taylor posed solo on the red carpet but sent the paparazzi into a tizzy when she was spotted with boyfriend Joe Alwyn post the premiere.

Taylor Swift sashayed down the red carpet for the Cats world premiere and made heads turn in a stunning red floral gown. After having a significant 2019 and going all out for her 30th birthday, the 'Lover' singer will now be seen in the film Cats -- a musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's production. For the premiere, Taylor posed solo on the red carpet but sent the paparazzi into a tizzy when she was spotted with boyfriend Joe Alwyn post the premiere.

The couple who have kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time and rarely make public appearances, were spotted leaving the premiere. The couple adorably held hands outside Lincoln Center in New York City. While we did not get to see Joe on the red carpet, the Brit actor was in attendance to support his longtime girlfriend.

Their joint appearance was a pleasant surprise for the singer's fans as they often support each other at premieres and special events. For the unversed, Taylor and Joe have been dating since the last three years but have kept their relationship under wraps. They are barely spotted together and have never shared anything on their social media accounts. It was earlier reported that Taylor flew down to spend Thanksgiving with Joe.

The 'Blank Space' singer had clarified earlier that she won't be discussing her relationship with Joe in the media. Taylor had told The Guardian's Weekend magazine, "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion."

Nonetheless, we're happy to see the couple going strong.

Read More