Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran grab dinner together in New York; Is Endgame Taylor's Version on the way?

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been dear friends for the last few years, but the duo are rarely seen hanging out together. The two megastars have collaborated on projects before much to their fan's joy, and we might be getting another collab soon. Swift and Sheeran were spotted together recently and fans are asking if it could possibly be about the re-recording of one of the duo's most popular songs together.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran seen together in New York

On August 17, the longtime close friends were spotted having dinner at the exclusive members-only restaurant, Zero Bond in New York. Taylor Swift was snapped wearing a dress in a rust-toned hue, featuring a satin skirt, paired with platform loafers in black. In contrast, the British singer kept things simple with a relaxed style, donning a white T-shirt combined with black jeans.

Era's tour, which started in Glendale, Arizona in March, was originally slated to conclude in Los Angeles on August 9. However, Swift has expanded the tour with additional shows scheduled across the United States and Canada in 2024. For these newly added dates, the renowned pop artist will be making stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Toronto, commencing on October 18 and concluding on November 23. Gracie Abrams, who had already been a supporting act for Swift on the Eras Tour, will be accompanying her once again for this leg as the 33-year-old's opening act.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran re-recording Endgame?

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old disclosed that he hadn't received a call from the Anti-Hero singer regarding a potential reimagining of Endgame the collab track they worked on for Swift's 2017 album Reputation. The answer was in response to a question asked on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on Sirius XM on Monday. The Shape of Your Body singer said, "No, I haven't. No. No, But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one [Reputation]."

The host of the show also enquired about the singer's plans on attending anyone else's concerts, namely Beyonce and Taylor Swift. He replied, "I think what's nice about everyone's show is so individual to them. And everyone's got a different show, we're all playing."The singer explained, "I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

