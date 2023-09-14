Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce are low-key dating? Insider reveals NYC connection

In a surprising twist, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be spending time together after Kelce made an unconventional attempt to reach out to the pop icon. This comes nearly two months after Kelce unsuccessfully tried to give his phone number to Swift. Despite their differing fields – Swift as a chart-topping musician and Kelce as a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs – it looks like destiny has brought them together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are quietly hanging out

According to The Messenger, an inside source gave exclusive insight into the connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. According to the source, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out." The source further disclosed that Swift had a chance to spend time with Kelce during her visit to New York City a few weeks ago, saying "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Travis Kelce's failed attempt to connect with Taylor Swift

The unexpected connection between Swift and Kelce traces back to an incident in July. Travis Kelce, in a bid to get closer to the superstar, attempted to pass on his phone number to Swift ahead of one of her performances during the record-breaking Eras Tour. Kelce shared this story during an episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. He revealed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and intended to gift it to Swift before her Kansas City show at Arrowhead Stadium. However, he did not get to give the bracelet to Swift. He jokingly remarked that he took it personally saying "She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show."

