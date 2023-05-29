Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s collab receives massive backlash: Fan says, ‘Something is off with this choice’

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s new collaboration have been making quite a stir on social media, amid the former's dating rumors with The 1975 Frontman, Matty Healy. Swift collaborated with Ice Spice for the remix of Midnights’ Karma.

Swift announced the collaboration with Ice Spice through an Instagram post. The Anti-Hero crooner wrote in the caption, ‘So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible [Ice Spice] will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.’

Later, Ice Spice also made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert on May 26 in New Jersey along with releasing the visuals. But the new collaboration has received mixed reviews from the audience with the majority of people criticizing it. Here is everything to know about the same.

Reviews of Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s collaboration

Fans pointed out that Swift’s collaboration with Ice Spice seems to be like a calculated PR move. People believe that Taylor Swift's collaboration with Ice Spice was rushed so that she can do last minute damage control to clear her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy’s image. Earlier Healy received a lot of criticism for making racist remarks about Ice Spice on a podcast.

One user commented, ‘That verse was so bad you can really tell the Karma remix was done last minute for damage control to clear Taylor Swift & her nazy boyfriend image after he said all those racist slurs to Ice Spice. Hope she got a massive cheque though.’

While the other Twitter user was confused by the themes and visuals of the Karma remix and compared it with the Disney Channel commercial. The user jokingly wrote, ‘“i’m taylor swift” “i’m ice spice” “and you’re watching disney channel.”

The others simply thought that Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s collaboration was simply very bad and trashy.

