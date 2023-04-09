Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship timeline amid breakup reports

As per The Entertainment Tonight, Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have decided to go their separate ways after dating for six years.

Though the alleged former couple had always kept the details of their romance private, Swift and Alwyn often shared sweet moments together as well as supporting each other through award shows and red carpet events. The couple were also seen taking vacations together. In a 2019 interview Swift explained that she didn’t like talking about her relationship with Alwyn because, ‘I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion’.

Amidst the break-up reports, let’s take a look at the former couple’s relationship timeline.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift relationship timeline

1. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn relationship was reported in May 2017. Though it is still not clear when the duo first met together, people have speculated that Alwyn and Swift first met at the 2016 Met Gala.

2. Joe Alwyn spends time with Swift’s family

Few months after the news of their relationship broke, the couple headed to Nashville to spend time with Taylor Swift’s parents.

3. Swift and Alwyn make their relationship Instagram official

Almost after a year of their relationship, Alwyn and Swift have made their romance Instagram official with matching posts.

4. Taylor Swift spends time with Alwyn’s family

In December 2018, Swift and Alwyn were also seen grabbing lunch with the latter's brothers Patrick and Thomas Alwyn.

5. Joe Alwyn’s appearance in Swift’s documentary

Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana also gave a rare sneak peek into their relationship. Viewers were able to give a glimpse of some sweet moments like cuddling with each other.

6. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up

The Entertainment Tonight was first to report that the couple have broken up after six years of dating. Alwyn was also not spotted at Swift’s Eras Tour as she is traveling the country for her concerts.

ALSO READ: ‘Just had the wildest three nights’, Taylor Swift thanks North Texas as she heads for next leg of Eras tour