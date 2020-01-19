Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber involved in gym drama as 'Lover' singer wanted him out? Deets Inside

The 'Lover' singer made an appointment over the weekend but made it clear that she wanted the entire facility to herself. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber are two big stars in their own right. So it came as a no surprise when this piece of news reached us. The singers, who have had differences in the past due to Taylor's feud with Scooter Braun, were recently the same gym in West Hollywood. However, that wasn't the issue. According to a report in TMZ, Taylor wanted to workout and had not only booked a trainer but the entire gym. Yes, that's true.

The 'Lover' singer made an appointment over the weekend but made it clear that she wanted the entire facility to herself. Taylor arrived at the gym and asked the authorities to get the main workout area cleared. To her surprise, Justin was reportedly already working out and his team insisted that they would leave only after the pop star finished his workout.

After completing his session, Justin Bieber left with his crew. The 'Yummy' singer did not know that Swift was the one who requested they exit. Once he left, the remaining gym members were also asked to leave. A source told TMZ that Taylor did indeed have an appointment and she wished to train alone. Justin, however, happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Justin and Taylor haven't been on the best of terms. The 30-yera-old songstress had a major showdown with Scooter Braun just before the AMAs as she was not allowed to perform some of her most hit tracks. However, the dispute was eventually resolved and Taylor delivered a smashing performance.

Credits :TMZ

