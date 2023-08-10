Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss: Why did the two 'besties' fall apart? DEETS inside

Taylor Swift's friendship with supermodel Karlie Kloss was once the talk of the town. The pair, often labeled 'besties,' seemed inseparable. However, their close-knit relationship took an unexpected turn over time, leaving fans wondering what went wrong. Let us decode why the pop sensation's apparent friendship with Karlie Kloss faded.

What led to the Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss split?

Taylor and Karlie's friendship story began in 2012, sparked by Taylor's wish to simply 'bake cookies' with Karlie. Karlie's witty response, "Your kitchen or mine?" quickly cemented their friendship. Over the period of time, it became evident that they were best friends.

As their bond grew, life brought changes. Swifties could not get enough of Taylor's whispers in her lyrics, particularly the bonus track It is Time to Go, which sparked rumors about Karlie. Fans could not understand the words, "She is a crook who was caught."

The turning point seemed to be Taylor's absence at Karlie's wedding to Joshua Kushner. The plot became more complicated as a result of Scooter Braun managing Karlie and the ongoing conflict over Taylor's album rights. While Karlie tried to put an end to rumors, Taylor's absence spoke volumes. The 'likes' on Instagram posts continued, but their closeness faded.

Karlie Kloss becomes a Swiftie at the Eras Tour

Despite the whispers of a faded friendship, Karlie Kloss recently made a surprise appearance that caught the attention of Taylor Swift fans. The supermodel attended one of Taylor's Eras Tour concerts, sparking speculation about a possible rekindling of their friendship. Karlie's presence in the audience added a nostalgic touch to the evening, reminding everyone of the once-inseparable duo.

While the extent of their interaction is unknown, Karlie's appearance under the concert lights sparked hopes of a long-awaited reunion among fans.

Taylor Swift's fans and followers didn’t hold back and scoured every available clue to decipher the story of her friendship with Karlie Kloss. From song lyrics, past interviews, and social media interactions; fans began trying to unravel the underlying reasons behind the shifting dynamic.

Swifties continue to decode the relationship between Karlie and Taylor in the comments. A follower commented, "Taylor and Karlie were like sisters, so seeing them drift apart is like losing a piece of my heart." Another remarked, "I've been analyzing 'It's Time to Go' for hours. Could those lyrics be about Karlie? The clues are there!". "I hope Karlie attending Taylor's concert means they're rebuilding their friendship. We miss seeing them together," said another fan on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Swift is busy with her Eras Tour concerts. The singer has also announced new concerts dates of her world tour. She will be visiting Canada too with the Eras Tour.

