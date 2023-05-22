Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are ‘inseparable’; Former was ‘swept off her feet’ by The 1975 frontman

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged romance is moving fast, as new details about their relationship emerge every other day.

The AntiHero singer, 33, and The 1975 frontman, 34, were first reported to be dating each other by The U.S. Sun on May 3. Ever since then, they have been spotted together quite a few times, with Matty even attending several of her The Eras Tour shows.

And now, a new report by The Messenger claims that the duo has been ‘inseparable’.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are ‘inseparable’

A source told the media outlet that Taylor and Matty are ‘having fun’ again. “[Healy] and Taylor have been friends for years and reconnected,” the source added. “They had talked about working on music together years ago, but reunited through mutual friends.”

They also shared that once the reconnection happened “things moved very quickly and she was swept off her feet. They have been inseparable.”

Matty has also met Swift’s family, and as per the insider, he “fits right in as if they have been dating for years.”

Taylor Swift says she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life

Recently, during her Eras Tour show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 20, Taylor Swift shared a life update with her fans. As per a video that has now gone viral on social media platforms (via Just Jared), Taylor can be seen sharing her thoughts ahead of her performance of her secret song of the night, which was Question…? from Midnights. While she was introducing the song, Taylor shared that the song brings her a lot of happy memories. She then added that she was in an even better place in life, while rumors about her romance with Matty Healy continue to make headlines.

Thanking her fans, Taylor said, “I kind of just feel like telling you, I’ve just never been this happy in my life. In all aspects of my life. Ever,” she said. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

The 33-year-old Grammy-award-winning singer continued, noting that, “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

