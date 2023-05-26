Taylor Swift and Matty Healy kiss as they spend a night out with friends in NYC; Read DEETS

It seems like Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumored romance is not going to get over anytime soon. For weeks, rumors have swirled around Swift and Matty’s burgeoning romance. And now, the reports seem to confirm them even further. The budding couple was spotted having a PDA moment in New York city on Wednesday night. However, the two were not alone as they were spending time with a bunch of friends, including Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiance Jack Antonoff. As per sources, Taylor and Matty reportedly kissed on their recent NYC date.

Taylor and Healy In NYC

It looks like the Wildest Dreams singer and ‘The 1975 frontman’ are no longer bothered about maintaining a low-key relationship. According to a report in People.com, an onlooker revealed, “Taylor and Matty were kissing." The source mentioned that the Red singer spent her off day with Matty and her friends at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City.

This is not the first time since the couple was spotted in NYC. Earlier this month, the duo were spotted leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village. Furthermore, only in this month, Swift and Healy were also seen spending time with Antonoff at Casa Cipriani. The couple was photographed holding hands.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship

Talking about Taylor and Matty, the rumored couple’s relationship first came to light on May 3, just a few weeks after the Love Story singer split from Joe Alwyn made headlines.

Since then, viewers have seen Matty and Taylor mouthing codes to one another on their respective shows. Healy was spotted watching Taylor perform at two straight Eras Tour concerts in Nashville. They were also seen leaving the concert venue in a car together and driving to Swift's flat in Nashville at around 12:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Taylor is currently in the middle of her ongoing ‘The Eras tour’. Many of her recent concerts have included Matty, and the two also left a recording studio together, which sparked speculations among fans. As part of her continuing tour, Taylor stunned her audience earlier this month when she revealed that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be her third album to feature new recordings.

