Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted kissing on Zero Bond NYC date with pals; Deets inside

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seem to be spending more time together amid dating rumors. The pair were recently seen kissing each other on their night out in NYC.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on May 26, 2023   |  10:47 AM IST  |  328
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy (Images: Taylor Swift Instagram/ Amelia Dimoldenberg YouTube)
Key Highlight

  • Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly like each other and are spending time together.
  • Last night, the singers were spotted together on a night out with their friends in NYC.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s romance is seemingly going strong amid rumors of the duo being in a relationship.

Taylor is spending all her time in New York City in between her Eras Tour stops. And now, on Wednesday, the AntiHero singer and The 1975 frontrunner were reportedly seen getting cosy at a members-only venue.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Taylor and Matty were spotted at Zero Bond in downtown New York City. According to information provided by an onlooker to the media outlet, the duo was seen packing in some PDA and kissing on their date night.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy get close

Yesterday, Taylor and Matty were seen spending time with close friends Zoe Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancé Margaret Qualley. The source shared that this is when Swift and Healy were seen kissing.

Their outing comes after they were spotted together on May 11, as they headed out of Electric Lady Studios together. Earlier this month, the pair were also seen cuddling and kissing at the Casa Cipriani in NYC.

Earlier yesterday, Taylor was seen exiting the Electric Lady recording studio with Zoe Kravitz, Phoebe Bridgers, and Qualley.

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy (Images: Taylor Swift Instagram, The 1975 YouTube)

Taylor Swift announces Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)

While it is not yet confirmed if a brand-new TS album is on the way, Taylor did surprise her fans with a deluxe edition of her last album Midnights. This edition will feature Ice Spice and Taylor together on a new version of Karma. Moreover, Lana Del Rey will also lend more vocals for Snow on the Beach – a track from the original album itself. To add to that, Taylor revealed that the digital copy of the new edition will have a new song called Hits Different, while the physical edition will have a song from the vault called ‘I’m Losing You”.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift announces Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album featuring Ice Spice and ‘more’ Lana Del Rey

FAQs

How old is Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift is 33 years old.
How old is Matty Healy?
Matty Healy is 34 years old.
Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram/ The 1975 YouTube/ Amelia Dimoldenberg YouTube/ PEOPLE

