Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have a 'girls night' at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards; See here

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift last went viral for all their friendly moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs. They have reunited today at the 2024 Golden Globes awards ceremony. Gomez is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her work in Only Murders in the Building, while Swift is up for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras tour concert film.

Although Gomez and Swift didn't have a moment on the red carpet, they were seen talking and hugging each other inside the ceremony.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's "girls night" at the Golden Globes

The Love Story singer, Taylor Swift, and the Only Murders in the Building star, Selena Gomez, shared a hug at the 2024 Golden Globes. Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie received a nomination for cinematic and box office achievement, and Gomez earned a nod for the best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in the Hulu series. The Golden Globes posted the photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "Girls night at the #GoldenGlobes."

Selena Gomez was seen wearing a vibrant red Giorgio Armani dress that featured an asymmetrical hemline and black accents. The dress also had cutouts in front with black rosettes and a black waistband, along with a black lining that peeked out from underneath. The Rare Beauty founder paired the dress with metallic red Christian Louboutin heels and black nail polish. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift chose a floor-length, green Gucci gown and pointed Christian Louboutin shoes in a matching metallic green.

Gomez considers Swift as her only friend in the industry

In November 2022, during an interview, Selena Gomez told Rolling Stone that she considers Taylor Swift as her only friend in the industry. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” Gomez said. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

In 2020, Swift spoke about their friendship for WSJ magazine’s profile on Gomez. “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” she said. “I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Gomez added of Swift, “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

Last month, Gomez marked Swift’s 34th birthday by posting a photo of the pop star giving her a kiss on the cheek on her Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift," Gomez wrote. She also added a graphic to her Instagram Story that read: "I love you."

In September, Gomez captioned a set of Instagram selfies with Swift, “Thas my best frien -she a real bad,” a lyric from Saweetie’s song “Best Friend.”

