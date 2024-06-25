Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate His Eras Tour Stage Debut; Couple Party All Night

Iconic pop queen Taylor Swift and American football tight end Travis Kelce celebrated his Eras Tour stage debut on Sunday, June 23. Kelce, 34, surprised fans by joining Swift, also 34, on stage during her outfit change for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart at London's Wembley Stadium.

The couple celebrated at celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, partying late into the night. This gig was Swift's last London show for now, with five more scheduled from August 15.

Swift dazzles in crochet mini dress and chunky Hheels post-show

For the post-show outing, Grammy Award winner Swift wore a colorful crochet mini-dress with flared sleeves, yellow chunky-heeled sandals, and a brown shoulder bag.

Lover singer, Swift wore her hair in loose waves and her signature red lipstick. Kelce chose a casual look with a loose white shirt, matching pants, and a blue bucket hat.

Kelce's casual outfit was much simpler than the tuxedo and top hat he wore on stage earlier, where he carried Swift and gently set her down on a red couch.

The NFL star even pretended to touch up Swift's makeup, dusting her face with powder during her outfit change.

Kelce's debut onstage amid ongoing support for Swift's Eras tour

Though it was Kelce's first time onstage, he's been to several Eras Tour shows since dating rumors started in September 2023. They confirmed their romance in October 2023 at a Saturday Night Live afterparty and Swift attended several of Kelce's games, including the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Kelce joined Swift onstage after they made their relationship public on Instagram on June 21. They posted a selfie backstage at Swift's London show, which coincided with Prince William's 42nd birthday and included Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Swift's London shows drew a star-studded crowd, with Salma Hayek, 57, among the guests. The actress shared several Instagram photos featuring Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Stella McCartney, Leslie Mann, and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.

