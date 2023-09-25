Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exit Arrowhead Stadium together following Chiefs game: Reports

Taylor Swift was seen exiting Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on a Sunday night, accompanied by Travis Kelce, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Taylor Swift's game-day appearance

As they strolled side by side, Swift briefly acknowledged the camera with a smile and what seemed to be a "hey." Kelce, sporting a stylish two-piece outfit, also flashed a smile and a quick nod to the camera. Swift had been part of the crowd passionately cheering for the Chiefs during their game against the Chicago Bears. She watched the on-field action from Kelce's suite, where she was seen sitting closely with the athlete's mother, Donna Kelce. Throughout the game, they engaged in lively conversation and laughter.

The invitation and Taylor Swift's response

Swift demonstrated her team spirit by donning a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, later tying it around her waist as she exited the stadium. Footage from the game, shared by Fox Sports on X, captured Swift's enthusiastic cheers, applause, and even her hands raised in excitement. Notably, Kelce had extended an invitation to Swift to attend the game during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show podcast. According to a source, Swift, despite her busy schedule, eagerly accepted the invitation. The source told PEOPLE, "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course, she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

The podcast interview with Pat McAfee had stirred rumors of a potential romance between Kelce and Swift, but Kelce didn't confirm whether they had met in person. However, he playfully hinted at a future meet-up, suggesting that Swift should witness him perform at Arrowhead Stadium, leaving the possibilities wide open. The evening turned out to be quite a spectacle as Kelce scored an impressive touchdown during the game, leading to a jubilant Swift jumping up and down in the suite. The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious with a final score of 41-10, making it a memorable night for both Swift and Kelce.

