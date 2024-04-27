Taylor Swift Spotted At Dinner Date With Travis Kelce Amid TTPD's Release Success

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was spotted with her beau Travis Kelce enjoying a dinner date as her new album The Tortured Poet Department receives a successful release week. The singer and the star football player can be seen sitting side by side in a photo posted on X by a fan account. The songstress is sporting dark red lipstick with a black top, while Kelce is seen donning a simple white shirt.

Travis Kelce mentions on Taylor Swift's new album

The image had left swifties ecstatic, as many of them gushed over the couple’s romantic date and their eye contact. The past week had been captured by Swift’s album release, a 31-tracklist-long record that is a poetic divulgence of Swift’s former relationships with actor Joe Alwyn and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Swift’s romance with Kelce has allegedly been mentioned in two songs from the tracklist: The Alchemy and So High School.

"Seeing this as I'm currently listening to so high school," a fan commented under the post. Others were fawning over their eye contact. Fans were also happy about how they were seated, "he lets her sit inside," says one user in the comments.

The lyric “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” from the song So High School was a confirmation for fans that the song is about Kelce. Swift also mentions Kiss, Marry, Kill in the lyrics, which is understood as a reference to the question that the footballer was asked in a 2016 interview, where he chose to kiss Swift.

Travis Kelce's mother reacts to the album

Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce also reacted to the massive success of The Tortured Poets Department. While being interviewed by PEOPLE, Donna revealed that she listened to the album in whole the day it came out. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work," Donna noted in the interview. She had previously spoken to USWeekly, revealing that she was told that some songs on the album were about her son. “You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her,” said Kelce’s mother.

Travis Kelce has also been nothing short of supportive of Swift. A source revealed to ET that Kelce loves that he has been included in Tayloy’s story. “He is a Swiftie through and through and is very proud of her,” the source added further.

