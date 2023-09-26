Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent time together several times in 'privacy' amid recent dine-out appearance: Reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might not be officially dating yet, but it seems like they're getting close. They've been spending time together over the last few months, and it's not just a one-time thing. Before Taylor attended Travis's NFL game, they had private meetings. Here's everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift has met Travis Kelce on multiple occasions

Sources with inside information shared with TMZ that Taylor and Travis have spent time together on multiple occasions over the past few months. Before Taylor attended Travis's NFL game on Sunday, they had met up several times. While Taylor's public support was evident, TMZ's sources mention that their personal meetings prior to Sunday were always in a very private setting.

Taylor's recent appearance at Travis's game wasn't just a casual outing; it was her first time meeting Travis's parents, Donna and Ed. They watched the game together, and cameras captured their excitement. According to TMZ's sources, Taylor's meeting with Donna, Travis's mom, went really well, and Donna thinks Taylor is a lovely person. However, Taylor hasn't met Travis's older brother, Jason, yet, as he's busy playing for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Taylor and Travis left Arrowhead Stadium together in a convertible. They even had a shot with some friends before heading out. Although there weren't any public displays of affection, sources say they were holding hands at the restaurant Travis rented out for his family, friends, and teammates. At one point, Taylor was sitting on Travis's lap. Taylor seemed to fit in perfectly with Travis's friends and family. She came to the game by herself, except for her bodyguards, and was socializing with everyone.

However, their busy schedules could make things a bit tricky. Taylor is about to start her tour in a few weeks, and in November, she'll be going on an international tour. Meanwhile, Travis will be occupied with NFL games, possibly even through the Super Bowl in February. Right now, Taylor and Travis are talking and spending time together, and it looks like they're getting closer.

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck & Gal Gadot transform into villains in James Gunn's DC universe fan art

Taylor paid to allegedly empty the restaurant

A TikTok video that got attention on Twitter (now X) had a surprising claim about Taylor Swift. It suggested that Taylor Swift, the Lover singer might have arranged an unusual dining experience. According to a video shared by a fan on Twitter, it seemed like Taylor Swift paid for everyone's meal in a restaurant so that she could have a private dinner with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

The video, posted by a Twitter (now X) user, featured a woman who said she got a call from a friend, informing her about Swift's unique dinner plans. In the video, the woman said, “I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave.”

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Anna's chat with Finn improve or worsen her relationship Valentin?