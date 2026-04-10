Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married on July 3, 2026? Report Shares New Venue For Grand Wedding

Ahead of what could quickly become the wedding of the year, songstress Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce are gearing up to give a nod to their American roots. The couple, believed to be getting married on June 13 originally, owing to the bride-to-be’s fondness for the number, has seemingly decided on a different date already. As per a Page Six report on April 9, the duo will say their I dos on July 3, 2026, instead.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date NOT in June? Here's what we know

According to the latest reports, the most beloved couple in town, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, has decided on a wedding date much differently than what was previously being discussed. Earlier, it was believed that their June 13 nuptials in Rhode Island were set in stone. But that’s not the case, as a July 3 wedding seems to have been the plan all along.

That’s not all, while it was believed that the grand affair was set to take place at Swift’s Rhode Island estate beside a fancy hotel, the couple seems to have gone for a New York wedding instead. The singer, a known admirer of the Big Apple, has many ties to it, including a song dedicated to its love-filled, never-changing energy. Her beau is also an avid fan of its electric presence, making it the perfect venue for their nuptials.

The information seemingly stems from the ‘Save your date’ invites that have reportedly been sent out by the couple for their big day. While they have not yet revealed any plans for their wedding, deciding to remain tight-lipped about the whole thing, including even signing NDAs for it, the excitement for their marriage remains high as ever. The couple recently attended the iHeart Radio Awards 2026 together, where she thanked him for his support with her music.

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