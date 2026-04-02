Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Cut Down to 150 Guests? Rumored Celebs Attending Nuptials Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be mere months away from their grand wedding, which has been talked about ever since the couple announced their engagement back in August 2025. With a reported June 13, 2026, date being discussed online for a Rhode Island wedding, the couple seems to have now divided it up into two locations. One would be the singer’s mansion and the other, a seaside resort nearby. A new report from Us Weekly claims that the couple has kept the pressure off themselves and chosen to ‘keep things light,’ while collectively taking the calls.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding details seemingly revealed

It seems that what was previously expected to be a lavish affair with practically every big name in the industry and anyone connected to the couple invited, they will now scale back. “The guest list grew, so the ceremony and private gatherings associated with the wedding [will be split between the venues],” revealed the new report.

However, even as the date nears, the couple’s plans have not been set in stone. “Taylor always has a plan B and C for every scenario.” Amid all the buzz, Rhode Island remains their top choice. “They feel confident hosting it there. The entire area will be very private and guarded.”

Previously, Graham Norton revealed that he had been made to sign an NDA in relation to the couple’s wedding plans, hinting at a long guestlist and utmost secrecy. Now, a reported source has shared that while it won’t include too many people, there will be stars among them, “It won’t be a huge wedding, but there will be many celebrities.”

Some of the expected faces include Taylor Swift’s girl gang, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, the Haim sisters, and Zoë Kravitz. Previously, the songstress was spotted at an alleged bridesmaids’ dinner with Hadid and later with Este Haim. From the groom’s side, expected invitees include NFL teammate Patrick Mahomes, actor Miles Teller and, big brother, Jason Kelce, with family.

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