Taylor Swift Announces Latest Album Titled The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore With 4 New Songs

Taylor Swift has another surprise in store for fans. The pop superstar has announced The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded edition of her 2025 album, featuring four brand-new songs. The project is set to arrive on September 25, 2026, nearly a year after the original record was released.

Taylor Swift announces The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore

Swift revealed on Instagram on September 23, alongside the album artwork. She wrote, “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album.”

She added, “Really, we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there, and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’, including four new songs, is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now.”

Four new songs join the Showgirl era

The expanded edition will add four new tracks to the original album, taking the project to 16 songs in total. The additional music extends Swift’s Showgirl era and gives fans another glimpse into the creative journey behind the record.

The Showgirl era gets an encore

With four fresh tracks arriving less than a year after the original album, Swift is extending the Showgirl era with music she says was created out of gratitude for her fans. The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore is set to arrive this Friday, giving Swifties a new chapter to celebrate.

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