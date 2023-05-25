Taylor Swift announces Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album featuring Ice Spice and ‘more’ Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift is releasing a deluxe version of her 10th studio album Midnights, which is titled Midnights (Til Dawn edition). What’s more special is that the new edition will feature Ice Spice and ‘more’ of Lana Del Rey.

Taylor Swift’s new collaboration with Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter surprised millions of fans and followers when she shared the special announcement on her social media platforms earlier today. Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have collaborated on a fresh version of her hit Midnights track Karma, the Grammy-award-winning singer revealed. The AntiHero songstress heaped praises on the ‘incredible’ Ice Spice’ on her Instagram post as she made the announcement.

“I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ Featuring the incredible Ice Spice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’ deluxe album that you can pre-order now at http://taylor.lnk.to/thetildawnedition…!” Taylor Swift

Although her announcement did not mention a music video, the image Taylor Swift posted on her Instagram space hints that a video is already in the pipeline.

Moreover, Lana Del Rey went back to the studio to record more vocals for Snow on the Beach – another song from Midnights – after fans expressed that they could not hear enough of Del Rey on the original track.

Taylor Swift Instagram post

Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Til Dawn edition) has different songs on physical and digital copies

The digital and physical editions of the Midnights deluxe album will each have a format-exclusive track. In case of the digital release, a track called Hits Different will be available. It should be noted that this song was previously only available on the Target version of Midnights. On the other hand, the physical edition will have a never-heard-before ‘vault’ track titled You’re Losing Me. Given the recent revelations and developments about Swift’s personal life and her breakup with Joe Alwyn, fans will undoubtedly be curious about what this new song encapsulates.

Fans at Taylor’s Eras Tour show in New Jersey will get the first access to the physical copy when the merch stands will open at 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is Taylor-gating? New phenomenon among Taylor Swift’s fans goes viral outside her Eras Tour shows