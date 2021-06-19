Taylor Swift announces Red as her next re recorded album; TEASES a 'ten minutes long' unreleased song

Taylor Swift confirmed the release date of her next re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) to be in November this year.

After the successful release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift has now announced that her second re-recorded album to release will be Red (Taylor's Version). The singer took to Instagram to share the big news along with a long note that spoke about the original album as she called it, "a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end." In her note, Swift also confirmed the release date of her upcoming album as November 19, 2021.

On Friday, the singer confirmed that she will be revisiting her 2012's Grammy-winning Red and will also introduce fans to 30 previously unreleased tracks including one that is "ten minutes long." Taylor in her post about the album's re-recording wrote, "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."

Speaking about the album's emotional range, Swift wrote, "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past."

The singer then ended her note saying, "Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn't stop writing."

For the unreversed, the original album Red was released following Swift and actor Jake Gyllenhaal's split. Fans have speculated for long that Taylor's All Too Well track is based on him. The 2012 album featured songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, State of Grace, 22 among others.

