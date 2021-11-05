Taylor Swift announces self directed short film All Too Well starring Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien

With Red's re-release just around the corner, Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing a short film titled All Too Well on November 12 starring Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien and herself! Taking to her social media platforms, Taylor shared this news with her fans alongside a teaser from the short film.

In the teaser, fans can witness a tree-lined road and a car passing by along with Sadie, Dylan and Taylor's names towards the end. "November 12. Remember it," the Willow singer penned in the space for captions. Taylor's version of Red will comprise the re-recording of All Too Well, an original 10-minute long explicit version that wasn't released before by the singer.

Take a look at the teaser:

Red (Taylor's version), which is slated to release on November 12 itself, comprises 30 songs. While announcing about the album, Taylor had previously penned, "I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life. I can't wait till we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together. We'll also be making a bunch of new ones too since Red includes so many songs you haven't heard yet. Till then, I'll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red."

Red will be the second album released under Taylor's version, the first being Fearless. Swift's friend Ed Sheeran will also join her in two songs, Everything Has Changed, and Run. It would be interesting to listen to the songs which are scheduled to be released for the first time. They include Better Man, Babe, Message in a Bottle, Forever Winter and The Very First Night.

