Taylor Swift announces she's headling Glastonbury Music Festival's 50th anniversary; DEETS INSIDE

Taylor Swift joins Paul McCartney to headline the popular Glastonbury Festival on its 50th anniversary in 2020. Read below to know what the Lover singer had to say about the happy announcement.

Taylor Swift is currently on a happy high, both professionally and personally. On one hand, the 27-year-old singer is in a serious relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn and is keeping things very low-key. On the other hand, Taylor broke records with her latest album Lover and was also awarded the Artist of the Decade at the AMAs 2019. The Cats star was also honoured with the first-ever Women of the Decade award at the recently held Billboard’s Women in Music 2019 where the singer called out "toxic male privilege" in the music industry.

Adding another feather to her cap and making sure that 2020 belongs to her as well, it was announced by T-Swift herself that she will be headling the popular Glastonbury Festival, which is set to take place between June 24-28. What's even more impressive is the fact that it's the UK music fest's 50th anniversary and the lineup already includes Paul McCartney. In 2019, we saw Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, The Cure and Janet Jackson as the headliners for the music festival.

Check out Taylor's happy announcement via an Instagram post below:

Swift wrote, "I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!"

In 2020, the You Need To Calm Down singer will also be kicking off her Lover Fest tour from June 20, 2020, in Belgium and will be flying up North to perform at the Glastonbury Music Festival. If her AMAs 2019 performance is anything to go by, we can expect literal fireworks from the 30-year-old singer.

