Taylor Swift Applauds Sabrina Carpenter On Sold Out Tour And New Music In Sweet Instagram Shoutout; Check Out

Taylor Swift proved she’s a girl's girl as the pop titan on Thursday, July 4, as she celebrated her friend Sabrina Carpenter’s streak of recent musical success.

The latter received a heartfelt congratulatory message from Swift after she announced in an Instagram post that her Short ‘n’ Sweet tour across North America is officially sold out. “SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER,” the Lover hitmaker commented under Carpenter's post, which also celebrated her recent collaboration with Van Leeuwen for an espresso-flavor ice cream.

Additionally, the upload acknowledged the singer’s back-to-back hit singles Espresso and Please Please Please.

“Thank you all so much!!! I can't wait to see you on the road,” Carpenter captioned the post.

Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining tour follows her opening act role on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

After the Nonsense singer wrapped her final appearance with Swift on her massively successful tour in March, she reflected on the “whirlwind” experience and noted that she felt very “honored” to have been a part of it.

The same month, Carpenter also spoke to Cosmopolitan about being genuinely lucky to have been part of the tour and for the opportunity to watch Taylor perform every night.

It felt like a Broadway show because everything was so synchronized but also so in the moment, Sabrina said of Taylor's Ears Tour, adding that it made her want to tour the world again.

About Sabrina Carpenter's album Short ‘n’ Sweet

Carpenter is releasing Short ‘n’ Sweet on August 23. Taking to Instagram on June 3rd, the singer shared the cover art of the album, saying the project is quite special to her and she hopes it'll be something special to the listeners, too. At the time, she also teased that she had a surprise planned for fans in the coming days. It has since been revealed that the surprise was Sabrina’s latest single, Please Please Please, featuring her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The album is reportedly a 12-track effort. The names of the songs, besides Expresso and Please Please Please, have not yet been revealed in true Sabrina Carpenter fashion. The singer did not reveal the names of the songs until a week before her last album, Emails I Can’t Send, dropped.

As for the vibe of her upcoming album, Sabrina said in an interview that she feels a lot freer and more excited about what she's making because she's realized genre is not that important. So, there's not a lot to explore here either.

