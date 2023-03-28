Taylor Swift attends iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 amid Eras Tour, gets honoured with the Innovator Award

Taylor Swift just dropped by the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 amid her extremely-talked-about Eras Tour. The pop titan was honoured with the Innovator Award at the annual award ceremony taking place at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, on Monday night, March 27 from 8 p.m. (ET). The Innovator award recognizes artists who have “proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career.” This year, Taylor Swift, 33, has been honoured with the title for her successful career and the influence she has had on the music industry, and for being an advocate for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

While Taylor skipped the red carpet, she did arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards inside the ceremony. The Antihero hitmaker was seen rocking a crystal-covered hooded jumpsuit. Her hair was styled sleek and straight and she sported a smokey-eye look with glossy nude lips.

Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

As per Billboard, before Swift took the stage to accept her award, a video was played featuring the likes of Selena Gomez and Dolly Parton who hailed the singer-songwriter.

As Taylor began her award acceptance speech, she said, “Anyone who is part of that video, that video really blew my mind.”

She then continued by saying that she has never actively thought about innovating things but that she took the decisions she felt were right for her. Taylor expressed that the coolest ideas and moves come from trying out new things and setting a precedent. She then thanked her fans for backing her up for her decisions like switching the genre of her music and re-recording her old songs.

Taylor Swift then urged young people to give themselves permission to fail. “I want everyone to know — especially young people — that the hundreds and thousands of dumb ideas that I had led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail. I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission to. Make the right choices that make sense for you and someone one day might thing you’re innovative,” the Midnights songstress said.

Taylor’s The Eras Tour continues this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

