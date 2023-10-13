Taylor Swift attends rumored beau Travis Kelce’s football game for the THIRD time

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's game for the third time in less than a month as the Kansas City Chiefs won over the Denver Broncos with a final score of 19 to 8 on a Thursday night.

Taylor Swift's with Travis Kelce's inner circle

Taylor Swift was hanging out with Travis Kelce's inner circle. Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as Brittany Mahomes, the wife of his close friend and teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were also with Swift. This was not the first time Swift attended a game. Kelce couldn't contain his excitement after watching Taylor Swift at the game, Taylor wore her red-and-white Chiefs jacket, bonding with Kelce's mom.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, have been making headlines. Rumors about them started in July when Kelce attended one of Swift's concerts and publicly expressed his interest in her. In September, Swift was cheering Kelce on during one of his Kansas City Chiefs games. On his podcast titled New Heights, Kelce playfully addressed their romance, acknowledging that the attention on their relationship has grown significantly. According to sources, despite the hype around their romance, the relationship between them is still in its early stages. It is described as a more casual "hanging out" situation rather than a fully formal relationship. This is partly due to their busy schedules.

