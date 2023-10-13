Taylor Swift attends rumored beau Travis Kelce’s football game for the THIRD time

Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game which Kansas City Chiefs won against the Denver Broncos

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Oct 13, 2023
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Instagram)
Key Highlight

  • Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's game for the third time in less than a month
  • Taylor Swift was hanging out with Travis Kelce's parents

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's game for the third time in less than a month as the Kansas City Chiefs won over the Denver Broncos with a final score of 19 to 8 on a Thursday night.

Taylor Swift's with Travis Kelce's inner circle

Taylor Swift was hanging out with Travis Kelce's inner circle. Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as Brittany Mahomes, the wife of his close friend and teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were also with Swift. This was not the first time Swift attended a game. Kelce couldn't contain his excitement after watching Taylor Swift at the game, Taylor wore her red-and-white Chiefs jacket, bonding with Kelce's mom. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, have been making headlines. Rumors about them started in July when Kelce attended one of Swift's concerts and publicly expressed his interest in her. In September, Swift was cheering Kelce on during one of his Kansas City Chiefs games. On his podcast titled New Heights, Kelce playfully addressed their romance, acknowledging that the attention on their relationship has grown significantly. According to sources, despite the hype around their romance, the relationship between them is still in its early stages. It is described as a more casual "hanging out" situation rather than a fully formal relationship. This is partly due to their busy schedules. 

FAQs

How many VMAs did Taylor Swift win?
The singer now has now won 23 VMAs, the second most overall wins after Beyoncé.
Does Taylor Swift still write 13 on her hand?
In the Fearless era, Swift used to inscribe a blue 13 on her strumming hand for luck during concerts. Although she no longer follows this tradition, devoted fans still pay tribute to that time by marking a 13 on their own hands.
What is the net worth of Travis Kelce?
Travis Kelce has a net worth of around USD 30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.
