Taylor Swift to be honoured at 31st Annual GLAAD Awards for a powerful reason; Find Out

Taylor Swift will soon be honoured at the 31st Annual GLAAD Awards. The prestigious awards show will take place in April.

Taylor Swift was one of the most powerful women of 2019. The singer not only released her new album Lover but she also stood up against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. While she still fights for her music, she also caused the waves for her support towards the LGBTQ community. She made her support loud and clear in her 2019 released song You Need To Calm Down. The music video featured people from all walks of life. Given her constant support towards the LGBTQ community, Taylor is being honoured at the 31st Annual GLAAD Awards.

People reports that the singer, along with Janet Mock, will be honoured with Vanguard Award and Stephen F. Kolzak Award for their work within the LGBTQ community. For the unversed, the Vanguard Award is awarded to those who have helped make a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. The awards will take place on April 16.

“From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement, People reported.

Taylor's honour makes the headlines days after she was spotted at the Golden Globes 2020. The singer was nominated at the 77th Golden Globe Awards for her role in Cats. She made her way to the awards show with her beau Joe Alwyn.

