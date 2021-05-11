Taylor Swift to become first female to win Global Icon recognition at 2021 Brit Awards

Prior to Taylor Swift, only three other artists have been awarded with the Global Icon recognition namely Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

Taylor Swift is conquering the world, one song at a time! But in this case, it's a prestigious award. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter will become the first female to win the Global Icon award at the 2021 Brits Awards. Even though Taylor is not a UK citizen, the singer will be the first non-British recipient of the award, which is considered as one of the top honours in the country. Prior to Taylor, only three other artists have been awarded with the recognition namely Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

The 2021 Brit Awards is slated to be held in London's O2 arena today. However, Taylor won't be performing at the ceremony which will see 4,000 people in attendance. According to a BBC report, around one fifth of the venue's capacity will be filled with more than 50 per cent tickets given to key workers from greater London.

While announcing her as the recipient of the Global Icon, the Brits Awards stated, "Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world. She's used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community."

While Taylor isn't performing, there will be several other stars who will be taking the stage by storm including an opening act by Coldplay. Other artistes for the event include Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodgrigo and Headie One among others.

Apart from the historic Global Icon award, Taylor also has been nominated for international female solo artist alongside Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus.

The report quoted Official Charts Company, which revealed that Taylor Swift is the highest-selling artist of the year so far in the UK.

