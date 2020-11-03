Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and more bat for Joe Biden as they urge fans to vote at US Elections 2020

With just one day left for elections, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and many others urge fans to cast their vote. They also revealed they have voted for Joe Biden.

With only a day left to vote in the US, several international stars have been showing their stan for President and urging fans to vote. The elections will decide if current US President Donald Trump would return to the White House for another term as the POTUS or if Joe Biden would be the new US President. Several celebrities took to their social media accounts on Monday to reveal that they have voted for Biden as president. Taylor Swift shared a video on Twitter to reveal her support.

"Allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and your vote count, so if you haven’t voted yet, please do," she says in the clip shared online which ended with an artwork of Biden and US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris. Beyonce shared a boomerang video sporting a printed outfit and hat with a sticker reading "I voted" on it. She sported a mask with the words "Biden Harris" on it, conveying her support to the Democratic candidates. Ariana Grande also urged fans to cast their votes. "Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden," the Positions hitmaker said.

Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden. will you vote today? #BidenForFL https://t.co/nxDrlBb5Jb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2020

Lady Gaga shared a selfie showcasing her badge supporting Biden and Harris to say, "Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in YOU & I!! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE I’m with @JoeBiden."

While Gigi Hadid has been actively urging fans to register and cast their vote to bring about a change, her sister and supermodel Bella Hadid has also voiced her stand. Showing her support to Biden and Harris, Bella said, "This past year during the pandemic, we have all had a chance to sit with ourselves and really think. What kind of America do we want to live in? For our children to group up in? I want to live in a welcoming, respectful, helpful, smart, responsible and kind America. What we’re living through right now, under Donald Trumps presidency, is the exact opposite. He won’t even acknowledge his wrongdoings or the evil that is infiltrated and has permeated through the systems and certain groups/people in America. Because he believes in them!" She added, "Vote for empathy. Vote for science. Vote for a not blatantly criminal, racist president and VP. Vote."

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in YOU & I !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

