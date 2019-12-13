Taylor Swift Birthday Special: 10 Underrated Songs which prove she's the best singer of her generation

Taylor Swift celebrates her 30th birthday today, i.e. December 13, 2019, and to commemorate just how iconic the singer is, check out 10 underrated songs which prove why she is the very best of her generation and amongst the all-time greats as well.

It was at the AMAs 2019 when Taylor Swift was awarded the Artist of the Decade at the young age of 29 whilst performing her all-time hits like Love Story and Shake It Off, that one realises the phenomenon which is... Taylor Swift! Churning out chart-toppers after chart-toppers, which has a lot of heart and entertaining millions and millions is not an easy task but somehow Taylor is still able to manage to do just that! That too, with a whole lot of class and finesse.

Recently, Taylor was placed in the eighth position as the Greatest of All Time Artists by Billboard and deservedly so! To be someone from the 21st century and achieving all that she has achieved so far is truly commendable. Swift is a 10-time Grammy award winner and holds the record for being the youngest Album of the Year winner, which she won for Fearless (2008). In the Billboard Hot 100 charts, the Lover singer has five No. 1 Hits including We Are Never Getting Back Together, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood and Look What You Made Me Do.

As T-Swift turns 30 today, i.e. December 13, 2019, here are 10 underrated songs by the singer which prove why she is the best of her generation and amongst the best of all-time:

Cold As You - Taylor Swift (2006)

"And you come away with a great little story, of a mess of a dreamer with the nerve to adore you."

Forever & Always - Fearless (2008)

"Here's to silence, that cuts me to the core. Where is this going? Thought I knew for a minute, but I don't anymore."

The Way I Loved You - Fearless (2008)

"It's two a.m. and I'm cursin' your name. You're so in love that you act insane and that's the way I loved you."

Crazier - Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

"I was trying to fly but I couldn't find wings but you came along and you changed everything."

Enchanted - Speak Now (2010)

"This night is sparkling, don't you let it go. I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home"

Starlight - Red (2012)

"He said, "Look at you, worrying so much about things you can't change. You'll spend your whole life singing the blues if you keep thinking that way."

Sweeter Than Fiction - One Chance (2013)

"Someday you won't remember this pain you thought would last forever and ever. And there you'll stand, ten feet tall."

Wonderland - 1989 (2014)

"You searched the world for something else to make you feel like what we had. And in the end in wonderland, we both went mad."

Dress - Reputation (2017)

"All of this silence and patience, pining in anticipation. My hands are shaking from holding back from you"

Cornelia Street - Lover (2019)

"And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name. And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away, I'd never walk Cornelia Street again."

Which is your favourite underrated Taylor Swift song? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!

