From Taylor Swift to Blake Lively; 5 celebrities who clapped back at sexist interviewers

Being a woman is difficult in general. Being a celebrity helps, but you still get asked a lot of stupid sexist things in your regular life. Many times, reporters ask unfavourable questions, such as the standard 'what are you wearing?' They may sometimes pose a question that seems to be sexist. There have been a number of female celebrities who have refused to answer these reporters' questions. It's not fair that women are sexualized and held to a lower standard than men, only to have to sit back and calmly answer questions that men would never be asked. However, below we have 5 celebrities who clapped back at sexist interviewers.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was asked in a May 2019 interview with Germany's DPA whether she would be settling down with boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, now that she is 30. She quickly shut off the question, as per ScoopWhoop saying, "I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30. I'm not going to answer that question."

Blake Lively

Blake Lively was questioned about her go-to "power outfit" during the Variety: Power of Women New York luncheon in April 2017. She informed the reporter that there is a time and a place for that subject, and it was plainly not then or there. As per ScoopWhoop, Lively was being recognised for her contributions to the Child Rescue Coalition. Blake replied, "Come on. You want to talk about an outfit here?" she asked. "Would you ask a man that? You wouldn't ask a man what his power outfit is, I'm sorry."

Scarlett Johansson

Being a Black Widow may be useful if the world is full of fools. Unfortunately for Scarlett Johansson, this is the case. Interviewers often asked her probing questions about anything from the undergarments she was wearing underneath the suit to her diet for the bodysuit, among other things. One example, in particular, was when she was getting interviewed by American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest asked if she was going to wear the same shoes to the award show that she was wearing on the red carpet. Johansson scoffed and said, "What a ridiculous question!"

Rihanna

The musician has been subjected to far too many stupid and sexist questions. She was asked what she was looking for in a man at the Rogue Fragrance reveal, despite her clear statement that she didn't need one. As a result, she said unequivocally: "I'm not looking for a man. Let's start there."

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley shot down a sexist question during the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards in November. The reporter inquired as to how she balanced her personal and professional lives. She chastised him by asking, "Are you going to ask all the men that tonight?" In case you're wondering, the answer is no. They weren't going to put that question to any of the males. Women endure the stereotype that they can't have a profession because they're mothers, while males are never asked that question.

