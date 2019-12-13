Taylor Swift BLASTS Scooter Braun, his supporters and defines 'toxic male privilege'; Read Full Speech

Taylor Swift addressed her battle with Scooter Braun in public for the first time at the Billboard's Women in Music 2019 event. The singer lashed out Scooter, his company and gave a huge shoutout to her supporters.

Taylor Swift is holding no inhibitions in calling out Scooter Braun today. The singer, who turns 30 today, was presented the first-ever Woman of the Decade award at Billboard’s Women in Music 2019 event. The singer walked up on the stage and publically addressed her feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine for the first time through her acceptance speech. The Lover hitmaker addressed the “unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying our music as if it’s real estate—as if it’s an app or a shoe line" before she began taking names.

Taylor recalled the sale of her records to Big Machine and said, "This just happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent. After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. To this day, none of these investors have ever [contacted me] or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment in me to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, my music… my handwriting."

During the speech, she provided the "definition of toxic male privilege" before she gave a huge shoutout to all the women who supported her. Taylor said that the most amazing thing she discovered as she went into battle with Scooter was the women in the music industry had her back and showed her "the most vocal support at one of the most difficult times.” “I will never ever forget it. Like, ever,” she said.

This just happened to me without my approval, consultation, or consent. After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and that Carlyle Group. Yet, to this day, none of these investors have bothered to contact me or my team directly—to perform their due diligence on their investment. On their investment in me. To ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, the music I wrote, the videos I created, photos of me, my handwriting, my album designs.

And of course, Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced. I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it, though, and let me just say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying “but he’s always been nice to me” when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their right to own their music. And of course he’s nice to you—if you’re in this room, you have something he needs.

The fact is that private equity enabled this man to think, according to his own social media post, that he could “buy me.” But I’m obviously not going willingly. Yet the most amazing thing was to discover that it would be the women in our industry who would have my back and show me the most vocal support at one of the most difficult times, and I will never, ever forget it. Like, ever.

