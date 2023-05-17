Taylor Swift blushes as she gets clicked with Matty Healy during an outing in NYC; Deets inside

Taylor Swift and her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy were spotted together in NYC. The Bejeweled singer and 1975 frontman were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios on May 16. Many other celebrities, including Kendrick Lamar, were present at the studio.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor and Matty were spotted in public together on May 16. It seems like the two are not bothered to keep their relationship lowkey anymore. The pair was seen exiting Electric Lady Studios together. Swift had the biggest smile on her face as Matty led her out of the building with his hand on her back. At the outing, Taylor wore her New York University purple and gray sweatshirt and paired it with a skirt. Matty opted for a black shirt and black pants.

Many other stars were present at the studio, along with the couple Kendrick Lamar, who collaborated with Taylor on her track ‘Bad Blood’ and Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley were there. Jerrod Carmichael, Florence Welch, Adam Goldberg, and Christopher Abbott were also spotted leaving the studio.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift offers complimentary Eras Tour tickets to fans who were 'harassed' by a security officer

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating?

After knowing each other for years, Taylor and Matty are caught amid romance rumors. They were initially linked in 2014 when Matty had denied dating the ‘Blank Space’ singer, and the rumors erupted again when Taylor performed with 1975 at their London concert in January 2023. Matty was one of the openers at Taylor’s Nashville concert alongside Phoebe Bridgers. Matty was also spotted by several fans as he watched Taylor’s concert along with her father, Scott Swift. Matty supported Taylor by going to a total of 6 of her Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia. The pair were photographed leaving the venue together after Taylor’s show in Nashville. The stars were also spotted holding hands last week though neither one of them has confirmed the official status of their relationship.

A source revealed the status of Taylor and Matty’s relationship by saying, "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her Tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off." They added, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Meanwhile, Healy recently faced backlash after an old video of him talking about masturbation surfaced online. Fans of Swift also criticised why the singer is dating Matty and questioned it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Fans go crazy as Jennifer Lawrence makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour