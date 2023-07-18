Taylor Swift breaks records as she becomes first female artist with four albums in Billboard's Top 10 at once

Taylor Swift has been on a roll recently and is breaking one record after another. Since her Eras tour began, the pop icon has been breezing through one record after another. Swift released her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) last week to much fanfare and support. It has now helped her break yet another record in the history of music.

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to have four albums on Billboard’s Top 10 record at once

Taylor Swift has achieved a remarkable feat as the first living artist in nearly six decades to have at least four albums at the same time in the top 10 on Billboard's 200 chart. Alongside her newest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Midnights, Lover, and Folklore also secured their spots in the chart, with her latest release holding the coveted No. 1 position.

Swift took to Instagram to celebrate the re-release of Speak Now with her fans. She wrote, "It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20."

The singer continues, "I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!"

The Better than Revenge singer talks about how she recorded the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album again at 32. In her note further, Taylor wrote, "memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work.” The singer then thanked her fans and said, “Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now."

Other artists to achieve this feat

Taylor Swift finds herself in great company. The only other living artist who managed such a feat was Herb Alpert back in 1966 with his albums Going Places, Whipped Cream & Other Delights, South of the Border, and The Lonely Bull, as reported by Billboard.

After Prince's passing in 2016, the legendary star achieved a similar milestone with five albums in the top 10, including The Very Best of Prince, Purple Rain, The Hits/The B-Sides, Ultimate, and 1999.

Meanwhile, Swift is on her Eras tour, where she celebrated the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with Taylor Lautner, and Joey King while performing at Kansas City. The singer is currently in the American leg of her tour and she'll be visiting Asia in 2024.

