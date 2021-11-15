Taylor Swift breaks THESE Spotify records in one day with the re release of studio album Red

Taylor Swift has reportedly broken various Spotify records in one day with the release of Red (Taylor's version). According to Variety, Spotify representatives have confirmed that the All Too Well singer has broken two records on the streaming service with the re-release of Red on Friday.

The most-streamed album by a female in Spotify history, which was previously being held by Swift herself for her 2020 album Folklore has been broken by the re-released studio album red with 90.8 million streams on a single day. Before Taylor's Folklore had the record, Ariana Grande had it under her wings with the 2019 album Thank U, Next.

The other record broken by Swift on Friday was the record of the most-streamed female in a single day in the history of Spotify. Taylor's re-released album gained 122.9 million streams on Friday.

In other news, Swift has also promoted her re-released album on Saturday Night Live with a performance of All Too Well amid Jonathan Majors' hosting episode. She released a short film inspired by the song which features Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in the lead roles and has already garnered more than 20 million views on YouTube. Swift has also announced the release of I Bet You Think About Me's music video on November 15 for which she collaborated with Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl alum will make her directorial debut with the brand new music video.

