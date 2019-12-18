Taylor Swift BROKE DOWN listening to Selena Gomez's songs about her relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez confessed she went to BFF Taylor Swift's home to play her two tracks - Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now - for the Lover singer and the Swift family. The Cats star broke down listening to the tracks.

Selena Gomez left fans emotional when she dropped her two tracks - Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now - a few months ago. Fans were quick to decode the lyrics were about Selena's famous ex-beau Justin Bieber. While the singer hasn't addressed the speculations yet, she did hint that the songs were from her past experiences. Now, Selena has revealed that before she dropped the songs for the world to listen, she took the tracks to her BFF Taylor Swift.

Appearing on U.K.’s KISS FM, Selena shared that she presented the songs to her close confidant and her family to get their feedback. “I’ll never forget when I did play the video for ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and looking at her,” she said. “It was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade,” she confessed.

The Disney alum confessed that Taylor and her family teared up. “It’s gonna make me cry thinking about it because it wasn’t about just how great the song was … it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately. They were crying because how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life," Selena revealed. The two songs will feature in Selena's upcoming album titled Rare.

