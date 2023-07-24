Taylor Swift bursts into laughter as she sings track about forgiving Kanye West

Taylor Swift is on one of her massively successful Eras Tour , and from the looks of it, she's having the time of her life. During her concert in Seattle recently, the singer couldn't hold back her laughter, as she sang the song, This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things. For the unversed, the song sung by Taylor Swift was rumored to be inspired by her beef with rapper Kanye West .

Taylor Swift breaks into laughter while singing about forgiving Kanye West

Taylor Swift on Sunday gave an epic performance for her fans in Seattle, but perhaps one of the most iconic and memorable things happened when the singer sang This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things from her 2018 album Reputation, since its release 5 years ago.

Swift's performance has gone viral, and not just because of her amazing talent, but as she burst into laughter while singing about forgiving Kanye West. The video of this performance quickly started trending. The singer reportedly wrote the song about Kanye West, after her very public feud with the rapper.

During her acoustic rendition of the song at Seattle's Lumen Field, Taylor Swift burst into laughter while performing. As she sang the lyrics, "And here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," she couldn't help but laugh. After composing herself, the 33-year-old artist amusingly remarked, "I can't even say it with a straight face."

In fact, her whole Reputation album was sort of a comeback for Swift after West and his wife at the time Kim Kardashian publicly bashed the Anti-Hero singer. The album played into the image of the rumors that were going around about her, marking her return to the industry after a year-long hiatus.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift attend Selena Gomez’s birthday after 4th of July celebration? Find out

The beef between Taylor Swift and Kanye West

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West originally began at the 2009 VMAs when he interrupted her acceptance speech for the Best Music Video Award by a Female Artist. Although the two seemed to mend their differences later on, a new beef between them took place in 2016 when the rapper released a track titled 'Famous,' referring to Swift in the song as "that b---h". Kanye told the public that Taylor had given him permission to use that term in the song, but Swift denied that he never came to her for approval.

To make things more intense, Kim Kardashian entered the picture, releasing a recording that seemed to show Taylor approving Kanye's lyrics, which led to Kardashian calling Taylor a "snake." This added a new layer of complexity to the ongoing feud between the two musicians.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taylor is on the tour of her career, with her Eras tour being one the most popular and sought-after concerts among fans. The singer is currently performing all around North America and will start her world tour by next year.

ALSO READ: Ice Spice praises Taylor Swift’s down-to-earth charm, calls her ‘humble and so nice’