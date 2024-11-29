Taylor Swift Came Up with the Idea for ‘Ambitious’ Eras Tour While Working on THIS Album, Pop Star Reveals in New Book

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert has made a historic impact on the music industry, becoming one of the biggest international tours of the year and attracting millions of fans and celebrities from across the globe. Now that the world-renowned tour is inching closer to its conclusion on December 8, the pop star has published a retrospective book called The Eras Tour Book on November 29.

In the book, Swift revealed that she conceived the concept for her “ambitious” tour while “working on the Midnights album” in 2022 and informed her team about the “idea.” The Maroon singer could have gone on a Midnights tour but explained that “there’s nothing [she] hate[s] more than doing what [she’s] already done.”

The Grammy winner, who had “fallen back in love” with her previous records while re-recording her old catalog, was inspired to perform them in her shows. She wanted to “honor what the fans had done for” her through the tour. After developing the concept, the Look What You Made Me Do singer aimed to lean into the vibe, musicality, style, and aesthetic of each era.

She wanted the tour to act as a “time capsule” and celebrate both her new and old fans together. However, she second-guessed her idea, wondering, “HOW on earth” she would be able to play 45 songs live for three hours and 15 minutes straight.

Advertisement

Swift further wrote that she gave “absolutely everything” to the attendees and kept encouraging herself to be physically and mentally “tougher…than ever before.” She also admitted to maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, fully committing to her health, fitness, and stamina to thrive on stage.

“Thankfully, I’m surrounded by my incredible crew, band, singers, and dancers who all matched my dedication to the massive scale and challenges of this show,” she added. Swift shared that she managed to perform her best despite both external and internal challenges—whether it was “in the pouring rain, in the blazing heat, in the thickest humidity, in the wildest winds, or in the bitter cold,” she recalled.

The Eras Tour became the first tour to gross $1 billion by December 2023.