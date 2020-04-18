Taylor Swift cancels all live appearances and performances in 2020 amidst COVID 19: This is the right decision

Following the lines of Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, BTS and more, Taylor Swift had made the decision to cancel all her live appearances and performances, which were scheduled in 2020. Her Lover Fest shows, in the US and Brazil, will now be rescheduled to 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, entertainment events have been put on standstill mode and are either delayed or cancelled completely! For musicians, who were gearing up for their upcoming 2020 tours; the COVID-19 outbreak has changed their plans significantly! From Harry Styles' Love on Tour, Justin Bieber's Changes Tour and even BTS' Map of the Soul Tour, the artists have had to put work on the back burner, for now, amidst the quarantine period. Joining this list is now Taylor Swift, who took to Twitter to put out a statement announcing that she was cancelling all her live appearances and performances in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority. Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances of the year," Taylor's statement read.

"The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year. Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders," the statement added regarding the rescheduling of Lover Fest's US and Brazil shows.

Check out Taylor Swift's tweet on cancelling all her live appearances and performances scheduled for 2020 below:

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

