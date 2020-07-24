  1. Home
Taylor Swift Cardigan Music Video: Fans draw mind blowing parallels with Harry Styles' Falling music video

Taylor Swift released her new music video Cardigan, as part of her new album Folklore. The MV has fans recalling Harry Styles' Falling music video.
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 12:01 pm
Taylor Swift Cardigan Music Video: Fans draw mind blowing parallels with Harry Styles' Falling music videoTaylor Swift Cardigan Music Video: Fans draw mind blowing parallels with Harry Styles' Falling music video
Blessed be this weekend thanks to Taylor Swift. The international singer has surprised fans with her new album Folklore. If the new music wasn't enough, Taylor also released a new, emotionally charged music video of Cardigan. The aesthetically appealing music video has been directed by Taylor herself. As fans decode the lyrics, the music video has fans drawing comparison to a music video released earlier this year. While the music video is a visual delight, the bright woods and dark clouds covering the screen, the music video has fans drawing parallels to Harry Styles' Falling music video. 

The Fine Line album's music video sees the One Direction member seated in his room with a huge piano placed in the middle. The singer's room fills up with water, one second at a time. Fans of the Cardigan music video recalled the breathtaking music video when Swift was seen stranded in rough tides while she held on to her piano. The moment has fans freaking out.

"Okay so hear me out. I'm getting similar vibes from the Harry Styles falling video and Taylor Swift's cardigan music video and coincidence it was released on the 10 year 1D anniversary? I THINK NOT. #taylorswift #cardiganmusicvideo #harrystyles #crying #Folklore," a fan wrote. "wait, why is harry style’s falling music video and taylor swift’s cardigan similar??? like piano, water??" added another fan. Check out a few more reactions below: 

Watch the videos below and let us know if you felt the same way in the comments below:

Announcing the release of her new album, Swift tweeted, "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now." 

Credits :TwitterYouTube

