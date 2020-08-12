  1. Home
Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Cher & more REACT to Kamala Harris’ nomination as Joe Biden’s Vice President

Presidential candidate Joe Biden made history when he announced Kamala Harris as his running mate ahead of 2020 US elections, many celebrities are extending their support towards this monumental decision from Biden. Joe’s announcement makes Kamala the third woman in history to ever be nominated for the position of US Vice President.
Mumbai
Indian and African descendendent Kamala Harris was just announced as Joe Biden‘s Vice President pick after a lot of speculation on just who he would choose. The California Senator was one of the front runners for the job for the upcoming Presidential election since December. While announcing his monumental decision, Presidential candidate Joe said: “I have the great honour to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” he announced on Twitter. Joe added, “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

 

This is a monumental moment in US history as Kamala’s nomination marks her as the third woman to be ever nominated for the position of US Vice President and the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent — to be selected as a running mate on a major presidential party ticket.

 

Joe’s announcement made waves with this announcement and many Hollywood celebrities including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cher, Mindy Kaling and John Legend took to social media to celebrate Harris’ historic nomination.

 

See their reactions below:

 

Cher:

Taylor Swift:

Barack Obama:

Chrissy Teigen:

 

John Legend:

Elizabeth Banks:

Sophia Bush:

Jesse Tyler:

Mindy Kaling:

Jessica Chastain:

 

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

