Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Cher & more REACT to Kamala Harris’ nomination as Joe Biden’s Vice President

Presidential candidate Joe Biden made history when he announced Kamala Harris as his running mate ahead of 2020 US elections, many celebrities are extending their support towards this monumental decision from Biden. Joe’s announcement makes Kamala the third woman in history to ever be nominated for the position of US Vice President.

Indian and African descendendent Kamala Harris was just announced as Joe Biden‘s Vice President pick after a lot of speculation on just who he would choose. The California Senator was one of the front runners for the job for the upcoming Presidential election since December. While announcing his monumental decision, Presidential candidate Joe said: “I have the great honour to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” he announced on Twitter. Joe added, “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

This is a monumental moment in US history as Kamala’s nomination marks her as the third woman to be ever nominated for the position of US Vice President and the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent — to be selected as a running mate on a major presidential party ticket.

Joe’s announcement made waves with this announcement and many Hollywood celebrities including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cher, Mindy Kaling and John Legend took to social media to celebrate Harris’ historic nomination.

See their reactions below:

Cher:

“VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS”…

If I WAS ANY HAPPIER I’D BE

TWINS. “JOE,SEEMS LIKE A HUNDRED YRS AGO SINCE I ASKED IF YOU’D RUN FOR PRESIDENT. GUESS YOU’RE JUST HITTING YOUR STRIDE.

me too — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2020

Taylor Swift:

Barack Obama:

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Chrissy Teigen:

fuck yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn't a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2020

John Legend:

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Elizabeth Banks:

Sophia Bush:

Jesse Tyler:

Biden had a lot of amazing choices for VP. I’m really excited about @KamalaHarris. Also that means more @MayaRudolph so it’s really a two for one deal. pic.twitter.com/yy9zN4Iolq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) August 11, 2020

Mindy Kaling:

Jessica Chastain:

Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/FTTISnafiw — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 11, 2020

