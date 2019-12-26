Taylor Swift clarifies her much talked about 'Lover' lyric that left many fans confused

Taylor's 'Lover' was met with much love and praise, but a certain lyric from the song had left many fans confused. Find out why.

Taylor Swift has had an insane 2019 like no other artist. From dishing out smashing hits to fighting it out for her own music, the songstress has had an eventful year. And now she is opening up about one of her most famous songs of the year 'Lover' from the album with the same name. Taylor' 'Lover' was met with much love and praise, but a certain lyric from the song had left many fans confused. In fact, the likes of John Mayer and Shawn Mendes also had thoughts on it.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Taylor was asked about singing, “We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January.” This portion had left many wondering why the singer would choose to sing this considering Christmas lights are anyway up till January.

The 30-year-old singer confessed, "I had toyed with the idea of being like, ‘We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til April." She added, it’s “not about that being a crazy thing.”

Taylor also said, “It’s about how mundane it is. It’s about like, ‘We could put a rug over there. We could do wallpaper, or we could do paint'. When young adults go from living in their family to then combining their life with someone else, that’s actually like the most profound thing."

Back in November, John Mayer had shared his thoughts on Lover and said, "Love the song. I really like the song. I get a little chuckle because she says, ‘We can keep the Christmas lights up ‘til January.' And I go, ‘You're insane. Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up until January.'" The hilarious video had garnered quite the attention.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's 'Lover' gets an all new twist from John Mayer, Shawn Mendes & it's hilarious; Watch

Credits :NewYorkTimes

Read More